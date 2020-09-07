Longest water supply pipeline scheme of Upper Chitral in Nishkoh completes

The longest water supply pipeline scheme in the upper Chitral of Nishkoh area has been completed which would provide drinking water to 350 families of the area

CHITRAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The longest water supply pipeline scheme in the upper Chitral of Nishkoh area has been completed which would provide drinking water to 350 families of the area.

Muhammad Asif, sub-engineer of the public health engineering department and representatives of the construction company along with elites of the area inspected the project from source of water.

According to Engineer Asif, this is the longest pipeline project in Upper Chitral completed with a cost of Rs. 450 million. The tender for this scheme was awarded in 2015 but the work was stopped several times due to separate reasons and weather conditions.

The project was also delayed due to land acquisition and demand of local people for employment in the project. However, a Jirga of local dignitaries was formed which resolved the local issues and the project was started.

Local dignitaries and former councilors also inspected the scheme as the water was filling the tanks and soon the much needed facility of clean drinking water would be provided door to door through the pipeline.

Azam Khan, former councilor of the area, said that earlier we were forced to drink the muddy water of the river and our women used to bring water from far-flung areas.

Prayer leader of the Jama Masjid in the area also expressed satisfaction over completion of the project, and said this long-awaited facility would provide great relief to local people.

People in the area thanked Mehboob Azam, Chief Executive of the construction company and public health department and hoped that the project would be completed in the next few weeks and clean drinking water would reach their homes.

It is worth mentioning here that there was an acute shortage of drinking water in this area and people were forced to drink unhygienic water from the river. Some people used to bring drinking water from far flung areas in buckets, coolers and pots in vehicles.