"LONGi Solar Pakistan" Launches Drive To Distribute Ration To Poor Families
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The "LONGi Solar Pakistan" has launched a special Ramzan drive to support underprivileged communities by distributing essential grocery and ration boxes, ensuring families in need have access to basic necessities during the holy month.
Understanding the challenges faced by many households, LONGi Solar Pakistan has expanded its efforts to reach six major cities, Lahore, Sukkur, Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, and Multan.
In collaboration with local partners and flagship store owners, the company is facilitating the distribution of carefully assembled ration boxes containing essential food items to help sustain families throughout Ramzan and after.
Each grocery box is designed to provide relief by including staple food items that can support a family’s basic nutritional needs. As part of this initiative, a special coupon will also be included in each box, offering families the opportunity to access solar energy solutions ahead of the upcoming hot weather.
By making solar more accessible, the initiative aims to support underprivileged communities in improving their living conditions through sustainable energy.
These coupons can be redeemed at LONGi Solar’s flagship and branding stores while making a purchase of solar panels.
Speaking on the initiative, Ali Majid, General Manager of LONGi Pakistan, stated, “Ramzan is a time of giving and reflection, and we believe in extending our support to those who need it the most. Through this initiative, we hope to bring ease to families struggling with basic necessities while also encouraging sustainable energy solutions that can contribute to their long-term well-being.”
LONGi Solar Pakistan believes that corporate social responsibility goes beyond providing energy solutions, as it is also about giving back to the community.
As the company grows in Pakistan, it remains committed to supporting local communities through initiatives in education, environmental protection, and social welfare.
This Ramzan, LONGi Solar Pakistan’s community care drive reflects its dedication to making a meaningful impact, bringing warmth and hope to families in need. It also encourages businesses and individuals to come together in building a more compassionate and inclusive society.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorway police launch crackdown against overloading, overcharging2 minutes ago
-
"LONGi Solar Pakistan" launches drive to distribute ration to poor families2 minutes ago
-
4 bike-lifters arrested, 9 stolen motorcycles recovered12 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed on aerial firing for peaceful Eid celebration12 minutes ago
-
Iran's Cultural Attaché lauds Islamic artwork12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal LPG Gas refilling in Sukkur22 minutes ago
-
District administration gears up for Polio eradication drive22 minutes ago
-
SWMC releases salaries22 minutes ago
-
Punjab police youth internship program concludes22 minutes ago
-
PHP launches grand operation against overcharging22 minutes ago
-
Rohri city illuminated with colorful lights on Eid-ul-Fitr32 minutes ago
-
Mayor urges citizens to avoid aerial firing on Chand Raat32 minutes ago