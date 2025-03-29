"LONGi Solar Pakistan" launches drive to distribute ration to poor families

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The "LONGi Solar Pakistan" has launched a special Ramzan drive to support underprivileged communities by distributing essential grocery and ration boxes, ensuring families in need have access to basic necessities during the holy month.

Understanding the challenges faced by many households, LONGi Solar Pakistan has expanded its efforts to reach six major cities, Lahore, Sukkur, Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, and Multan.

In collaboration with local partners and flagship store owners, the company is facilitating the distribution of carefully assembled ration boxes containing essential food items to help sustain families throughout Ramzan and after.

Each grocery box is designed to provide relief by including staple food items that can support a family’s basic nutritional needs. As part of this initiative, a special coupon will also be included in each box, offering families the opportunity to access solar energy solutions ahead of the upcoming hot weather.

By making solar more accessible, the initiative aims to support underprivileged communities in improving their living conditions through sustainable energy.

These coupons can be redeemed at LONGi Solar’s flagship and branding stores while making a purchase of solar panels.

Speaking on the initiative, Ali Majid, General Manager of LONGi Pakistan, stated, “Ramzan is a time of giving and reflection, and we believe in extending our support to those who need it the most. Through this initiative, we hope to bring ease to families struggling with basic necessities while also encouraging sustainable energy solutions that can contribute to their long-term well-being.”

LONGi Solar Pakistan believes that corporate social responsibility goes beyond providing energy solutions, as it is also about giving back to the community.

As the company grows in Pakistan, it remains committed to supporting local communities through initiatives in education, environmental protection, and social welfare.

This Ramzan, LONGi Solar Pakistan’s community care drive reflects its dedication to making a meaningful impact, bringing warmth and hope to families in need. It also encourages businesses and individuals to come together in building a more compassionate and inclusive society.