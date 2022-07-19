UrduPoint.com

Longu Reviews Relief Supplies And Activities During Recent Rains In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Longu reviews relief supplies and activities during recent rains in Balochistan

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longu on Tuesday visited the warehouse of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to review the relief supplies and activities during the recent monsoon rains

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longu on Tuesday visited the warehouse of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to review the relief supplies and activities during the recent monsoon rains.

Deputy Speaker Babar Musakhel and Nawabzada Sardar Rind also accompanied him. The Adviser to CM for Home and Tribal Affairs was briefed about the process of relief activities on which the Provincial Adviser and PDMA expressed satisfaction.

He gave instructions in the light of the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, to the concerned sectors for playing their role in relief activities in all the districts of the province where there were reports of urban flooding.

He said that the administration should take measures to protect the citizens from electric poles, wires and drains during heavy rains.

Adviser PDMA said that special teams should be formed for timely assistance of citizens and protection of life and property in monsoon season and patrolling by motor boats should be continued at check posts as well as flood risk reporting agencies.

Close coordination should be continued with the Ministry of Health so that there is no delay in taking timely measures in emergency situations, he added.

Meanwhile, Provincial Adviser Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longu took notice of the incident of the resident of Dalbandin and had asked Deputy Commissioner Chagai for a report of the incident after completion of investigation.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to ensure the delivery of justice on a priority basis by completing the investigation of the matter quickly.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Flood Chagai Dalbandin All From Rains

Recent Stories

SACM for timely completion of Ghotki-Kandhkot Brid ..

SACM for timely completion of Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge on River Indus

38 seconds ago
 Fire and destruction at Europe's biggest sand dune ..

Fire and destruction at Europe's biggest sand dune

40 seconds ago
 PML-N believes in empowering women through educati ..

PML-N believes in empowering women through education: governor

41 seconds ago
 CM directs recruitment of lecturers in govt colleg ..

CM directs recruitment of lecturers in govt colleges

43 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioners asked to submit reports of lo ..

Deputy Commissioners asked to submit reports of losses of rain hit areas within ..

3 minutes ago
 Police, ulema, elected representatives urged to wo ..

Police, ulema, elected representatives urged to work for peace in Muharram Haram ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.