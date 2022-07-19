Longu reviews relief supplies and activities during recent rains in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longu on Tuesday visited the warehouse of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to review the relief supplies and activities during the recent monsoon rains

Deputy Speaker Babar Musakhel and Nawabzada Sardar Rind also accompanied him. The Adviser to CM for Home and Tribal Affairs was briefed about the process of relief activities on which the Provincial Adviser and PDMA expressed satisfaction.

He gave instructions in the light of the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, to the concerned sectors for playing their role in relief activities in all the districts of the province where there were reports of urban flooding.

He said that the administration should take measures to protect the citizens from electric poles, wires and drains during heavy rains.

Adviser PDMA said that special teams should be formed for timely assistance of citizens and protection of life and property in monsoon season and patrolling by motor boats should be continued at check posts as well as flood risk reporting agencies.

Close coordination should be continued with the Ministry of Health so that there is no delay in taking timely measures in emergency situations, he added.

Meanwhile, Provincial Adviser Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longu took notice of the incident of the resident of Dalbandin and had asked Deputy Commissioner Chagai for a report of the incident after completion of investigation.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to ensure the delivery of justice on a priority basis by completing the investigation of the matter quickly.