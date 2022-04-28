UrduPoint.com

'look Forward To Working With PM Shehbaz On Global Challenges' Says Boris Johnson

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 10:40 AM

'look forward to working with PM Shehbaz on global challenges' says Boris Johnson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the global challenges.

In his letter dated April 26, Boris Johnson congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election.

Prime Minister Johnson noted that the United Kingdom and Pakistan enjoyed deep ties supported by strong people-to-people links.

He also recalled their meeting in 2016 during his visit to Pakistan and the discussions held on a number of shared interests including girls' education, health, economics and trade relations.

Boris Johnson conveyed best wishes to PM Sharif and the people of Pakistan on the 75th anniversary, and hoped to meet him in person soon.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Education Visit United Kingdom April 2016 Best

Recent Stories

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang W ..

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang Wenbin

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

1 hour ago
 Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

10 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

10 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.