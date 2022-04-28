'look forward to working with PM Shehbaz on global challenges' says Boris Johnson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the global challenges.

In his letter dated April 26, Boris Johnson congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election.

Prime Minister Johnson noted that the United Kingdom and Pakistan enjoyed deep ties supported by strong people-to-people links.

He also recalled their meeting in 2016 during his visit to Pakistan and the discussions held on a number of shared interests including girls' education, health, economics and trade relations.

Boris Johnson conveyed best wishes to PM Sharif and the people of Pakistan on the 75th anniversary, and hoped to meet him in person soon.