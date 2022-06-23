UrduPoint.com

Looking After Mentally Retarded Children Is Noble Task: FCCI Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Looking after mentally retarded children is noble task: FCCI Chief

Parents and volunteers of NGOs looking after the mentally retarded and down syndrome children, are actually doing most difficult but noble task and they will get blessings of Allah Almighty not only in this world but also hereafter, said Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Parents and volunteers of NGOs looking after the mentally retarded and down syndrome children, are actually doing most difficult but noble task and they will get blessings of Allah Almighty not only in this world but also hereafter, said Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI.

He was addressing a function organized in the FCCI auditorium by "Zunnorain Welfare Society'' (ZWS) here. He said, "We are facing new problems and diseases only because we have left our century old traditions of simple food and living". He said, "We must get the benefit from the experience of our elders to save our children from the emerging diseases.

" He appreciated the efforts of ZWS for the rehabilitation of the mentally retarded children and said that the local philanthropists would also contribute their role in this noble task.

On the request�of Madam Qurat-tul-Ain of ZWS, Atif Munir Sheikh assured to construct a ramp for the facilitation of physically retarded children to ascent up to the raised platform of FCCI auditorium. Later he also distributed shields among the organizers of the function.

Madam Qurat-tul-Ain also presented a special shield of ZWS to President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh.

