UrduPoint.com

Looking After Mentally Retarded Children Is Noble Task: FCCI Chief

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Looking after mentally retarded children is noble task: FCCI Chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Parents and volunteers of NGOs looking after the mentally retarded and down syndrome children, are actually doing most difficult but noble task and they will get blessings of Allah Almighty not only in this world but also hereafter, said Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI.

He was addressing a function organized in the FCCI auditorium by "Zunnorain Welfare Society'' (ZWS) here. He said, "We are facing new problems and diseases only because we have left our century old traditions of simple food and living". He said, "We must get the benefit from the experience of our elders to save our children from the emerging diseases.

" He appreciated the efforts of ZWS for the rehabilitation of the mentally retarded children and said that the local philanthropists would also contribute their role in this noble task.

On the request of Madam Qurat-tul-Ain of ZWS, Atif Munir Sheikh assured to construct a ramp for the facilitation of physically retarded children to ascent up to the raised platform of FCCI auditorium. Later he also distributed shields among the organizers of the function.

Madam Qurat-tul-Ain also presented a special shield of ZWS to President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh.

Related Topics

Century World From

Recent Stories

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road ..

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road Housing Scheme

8 hours ago
 3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth ..

3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth employment: Farah Azeem

8 hours ago
 268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

10 hours ago
 Formation of province for South Punjab's people as ..

Formation of province for South Punjab's people as per constitution: Law Ministe ..

10 hours ago
 Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win wome ..

Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win women's 100m freestyle title

10 hours ago
 England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.