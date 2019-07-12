UrduPoint.com
Looking For Justice From Superior Judiciary: Maryam Nawaz

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:50 PM

Looking for justice from superior judiciary: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice President Maryam Nawaz said that she has a humble request to superior judiciary that decision against Nawaz Sharif should be nullified and he should be released forthwith without any delay while administering justice to him.In an issued statement on Friday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) PML-N vice President Maryam Nawaz said that she has a humble request to superior judiciary that decision against Nawaz Sharif should be nullified and he should be released forthwith without any delay while administering justice to him.

In an issued statement on Friday, Maryam Nawaz said that she is looking forward to justice from superior judiciary.She said Nawaz Sharif is the first and only man who was elected as PM of Pakistan for three times.She said now this matter is not limited to Nawaz Sharif only.

