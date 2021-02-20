UrduPoint.com
Looking Forward To Visit Sri Lanka To Strengthen Friendship, Cooperation: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 03:53 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that he was looking forward to visit Sri Lanka to strengthen friendship and bilateral cooperation, just a couple of days before his scheduled visit to the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that he was looking forward to visit Sri Lanka to strengthen friendship and bilateral cooperation, just a couple of days before his scheduled visit to the country.

On Twitter, the prime minister also thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa for extending an invitation to him for the tour.

"Looking forward to my visit to Sri Lanka, to further strengthen the friendship & cooperation between our two countries," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the first Head of Government to visit Sri Lanka after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed office last year, which is reflective of the importance both countries attach to this important relationship.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy close cooperative relations, which are deep-rooted in history. High-level exchanges from both sides are a hallmark of this friendly relationship.

