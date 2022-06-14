Looted cash worth Rs 3.2 mln returned to owner

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday handed over a looted amount of Rs 3.2 million to the owner after its recovery from a seven-member gang which was busted by a team of the ICT police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday handed over a looted amount of Rs 3.2 million to the owner after its recovery from a seven-member gang which was busted by a team of the ICT police.

The recovered cash was returned to the owner here at a ceremony which was also attended by DIG Security Hassan Raza, DIG Heaquarters Awais Ahmad, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha, AIG Operations Karar Hussain Syed, SP Industrial Area Saud Khan, and other police officials The complainant of the case thanked IGP Islamabad and the investigation team for its quick response and recovering the looted money.

According to the police spokesman, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police busted the seven-member the other day. The gang was involved in numerous dacoities carried out in different areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sharing the details of incident, he said on May 31, 2022, some unknown dacoits looted a cash van of a private company in sector I-10. The IGP Islamabad took the notice of the incident and directed the DIG Operations to trace the dacoits as soon as possible.

The DIG Operations constituted special police team under supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi Syed Ishtiaq Hussain shah along with teams of Forensic Science and technical team.

The spokesman said the police team worked day and night and succeeded to trace the seven-member dacoit gang with its leader. The accused were identified as Qasim Munir, Khan Ullah alias Umar alias Abdullah, Muhammad Suleman, Roban Ali, Amjid, Zarif Hussain and Muhammad Sarfraz.

Gang leader Qasim Munir was previously involved in numerous cases of Dacoity, snatching, theft, street crimes and firing on police officials. The accused have confessed their involvement in more than 10 cases in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and KPK and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and other senior officers have appreciated the performance of the police team and quoted as saying that Islamabad police was committed to curb the crime in the city and to secure the life and property of the citizens.

He further said that if any official would be found involved in contact with criminals, he would be dealt with iron hand, adding that strict accountability process would continue. "We will work as a team to make the Islamabad the safest and peaceful city" the IGP maintained.