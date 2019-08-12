Looted money being recovered through NAB: Shehzad Akbar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Barrister Shehzad Akbar on Sunday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was making recovery from the elements who looted the national money ruthlessly.

The NAB was working in the country independently without any influence of the government, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said a heavy recovery had been made from those people who plundered the national exchequer with both hands.

In reply to a question about Omni Group case, he said the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari and his other family members including Faryal Talpur, had got benefits from that group.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was committed to wipe out corruption from the society, Barrister Shehzad Akbar stated.

To another question, he said any person who found involved in plundering money would face punishment according to country's law.