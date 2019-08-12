UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Looted Money Being Recovered Through NAB: Shehzad Akbar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

Looted money being recovered through NAB: Shehzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Barrister Shehzad Akbar on Sunday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was making recovery from the elements who looted the national money ruthlessly.

The NAB was working in the country independently without any influence of the government, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said a heavy recovery had been made from those people who plundered the national exchequer with both hands.

In reply to a question about Omni Group case, he said the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari and his other family members including Faryal Talpur, had got benefits from that group.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was committed to wipe out corruption from the society, Barrister Shehzad Akbar stated.

To another question, he said any person who found involved in plundering money would face punishment according to country's law.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Pakistan Peoples Party Money Sunday Family From Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

1 hour ago

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

4 hours ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.