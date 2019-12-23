UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Looted Valuables Returned To Owners, Blind Murder Case Solved In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:47 PM

Looted valuables returned to owners, blind murder case solved in Multan

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak handed over looted valuables worth Rs2.5 million to the real owners during a ceremony organised here at Dehli Gate police station on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak handed over looted valuables worth Rs2.5 million to the real owners during a ceremony organised here at Dehli Gate police station on Monday.

He handed over 11 looted motorcycles, five mobile phones and other valuables to the real owners, which were recovered from seven criminals of three different dacoit gangs.

He said that 31 cases had been traced through grilling of the gang members.

The CPO said that police had also solved a blind murder case and arrested seven accused.

He said that Saleem, son of Allah Diwaya, was killed during a dacoity bid. The criminals had taken away his 12 sheep and killed him on offering resistance.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Mobile Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs to create procedure guide for Expo 2 ..

18 minutes ago

Police tighten security of all 134 churches in Sia ..

59 seconds ago

Minorities enjoying complete religious freedom: Dr ..

1 minute ago

Russia tests 'sovereign' internet amid fears of on ..

1 minute ago

Sindh University holds condolence reference

1 minute ago

Bishop Church of Pakistan meets Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.