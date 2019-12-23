Looted valuables returned to owners, blind murder case solved in Multan

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak handed over looted valuables worth Rs2.5 million to the real owners during a ceremony organised here at Dehli Gate police station on Monday

He handed over 11 looted motorcycles, five mobile phones and other valuables to the real owners, which were recovered from seven criminals of three different dacoit gangs.

He said that 31 cases had been traced through grilling of the gang members.

The CPO said that police had also solved a blind murder case and arrested seven accused.

He said that Saleem, son of Allah Diwaya, was killed during a dacoity bid. The criminals had taken away his 12 sheep and killed him on offering resistance.