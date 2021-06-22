Looters gang busted ; valuables worth millions of rupees recovered

Islamabad Industrial Area police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a notorious gang (Billa Gang) of looters and recovered cash Rs 7.6 million, jewelery, mobile phones, bike and weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Industrial Area police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a notorious gang (Billa Gang) of looters and recovered cash Rs 7.6 million, jewelery, mobile phones, bike and weapons.

According to police spokesman, a citizen lodged a complaint with Industrial-Area police station that he came to a snooker club situated at Stadium road Rawalpindi to receive cash from his partner.

After collecting the cash, he was going back to DHA when he stopped on 9th avenue signal suddenly four unidentified armed men surrounded his van and snatched the cash.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer took notice of the incident and assigned task to SP Industrial-Area Fida Hussain Satti for the arrest of culprits.

Following these directions, SP Industrial-Area constituted a police team under supervision of ASP Abdul Aleem headed by SHO Industrial Area Adeel Shoukat along with Muhammad Rasheed ASI and others.

The team with the help of CCTV cameras and modern technology traced and arrested one main accused namely Bilal alias Billa leader of the gang. The accused confessed about his co-accused.

Police have successfully arrested the rest of accused later identified as Mir Vais son of Ziar Gul, Asif Khan of Matawal Khan, Sadam of Nasir Khan and Gul Sher of Sher Afzal.

The accused have confessed three more incidents of dacoity.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated the Police performance and announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for team.