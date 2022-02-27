UrduPoint.com

Looters Of National Treasury To Be Held Accountable With Support Of Sindh People: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Looters of national treasury to be held accountable with support of Sindh people: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the government of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would not allow looters of public money to escape the law with the support of Sindh people.

Responding to Pakistan Peoples' Party's (PPP) 'Awami Long March' headed by its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the minister said the people of Sindh become tired of PPP's poor governance in the province that had destroyed all institutions.

Farrukh asked Bilawal to explain as to why the people of Karachi and Sindh were left at the mercy of the tanker mafia and hoarders.

He said the Sindh police was busy in entertaining PPP leaders while people were being robbed in day broad light.

He said it was the federation which looks vibrant across the province whether it was Green Line Bus in Karachi, uplift of backward areas in Sindh or provision of clean drinking water or cleanliness of drains.

He said the people in Sindh were joining 'Sindh Huqooq March', at a large as PPP leaders exploited Sindhis and kept them deprived of their due rights.

The minister said the people across the province including Karachi were chanting slogans 'Go Sindh government go' due to unjust treatment of PPP to the people.

He said the failed opposition would have to wait another year as Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional term till 2023.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Poor Water Long March Money March Sunday All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

7 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

7 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

10 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>