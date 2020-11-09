Looters of public wealth should be ashamed: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said those, who had looted the public wealth and fled, should be ashamed of their misdeeds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said those, who had looted the public wealth and fled, should be ashamed of their misdeeds.

Reacting to a statement of Sindh Information Minister Sindh Nasir Shah, the minister, in a statement, said it was pride of Faraz Ahamd Faraz to point out Names of thieves and looters.

No flattering poems could be written for the thieves, he added.

Instead of launching personal attacks, Shibli Faraz said , the Sindh government's spokesman should tell about bad governance in the province and about the issues being faced by the people.