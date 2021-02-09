UrduPoint.com
Looters' Politics Has Come To An End: CM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Looters' politics has come to an end: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said politics of the looters has come to an end for good and those spreading confusion through their negative politics have no future.

In a statement, the CM said frustration was visible on the faces of those promoting anarchistic politics, but no conspiracy against the development journey would ever succeed.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has selflessly served masses and there was no corruption scandal against the incumbent government, he said adding that no hindrance would be allowed in the public service despite difficulties as people wanted development and prosperity.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should read the writing on the wall because anarchistic designs had never worked, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

