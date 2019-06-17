UrduPoint.com
Looters Raising Slogans Of Democracy For Pressurizing Govt: Faisal Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:35 PM

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said those looted the national wealth were raising slogans of democracy to use pressure tactics to save their corruption but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had adopted a no compromise policy towards looters, plunderers and corrupt elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said those looted the national wealth were raising slogans of democracy to use pressure tactics to save their corruption but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had adopted a no compromise policy towards looters, plunderers and corrupt elements.

It was so weird and embarrassing that looters were talking about democracy. They should keep in minds that democracy was the name of serving masses but not looted them ruthlessly, he said talking to a private news channel.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N leader Maryam Safdar agreed in the yesterday's meeting not to let the fiscal budget 2019-20 be passed and to hold protest demonstration, he said and added that both were adopting nefarious politics to save their fathers from corruption cases.

He said the leadership of PPP and PML-N had left fragile national economy by taking huge loans and done massive corruption during their regimes, now they were accountable for that.

"We came into power to serve masses, not to ruin the country like previous governments.," he added.

Faisal Vawda said peaceful protest was the right of every political party, adding the incumbent government would facilitate the opposition's protest.

Replying to a question, he assured that the fiscal budget would be passed from the parliament.

