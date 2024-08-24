Loralai Admin Restores 52 Non-functional, Retrieves 14 Schools
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 07:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The District Administration Loralai has restored 52 non-functional schools during the current month to promote education and minimise the increasing number of out-of-school children in the area.
The District Administration Loralai has evacuated 14 occupied schools from the possession of local people during the ongoing drive to retrieve the public buildings established in the area.
According to the official source, with the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Mehran Baloch, as many as 27 Primary schools have been upgraded to middle level and teachers have been appointed in these schools to start the classes. As many as 15 teachers have been terminated from their jobs for continuous absence, it added.
The salaries of absent teachers would be deducted for not performing duty.
Talking to APP, the Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration is committed to promoting education and taking all possible steps to open the non-functional schools besides taking strict action against the absent teachers.
He said that all possible measures would be taken for the improvement of schools in the area.
He warned the teaching staff to perform duties honestly, ensure attendance at the place of posting and avoid absenteeism, otherwise, strict action will be taken against them. The deputy commissioner said a comprehensive plan has been devised for reopening the closed schools across the district and ensuring the availability of teachers in it.
He said all available resources would be utilized for the betterment of the education sector to provide the best education to the masses. It is the need of the hour that we should take all necessary steps to enlighten the new generation with the light of education, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum procession concludes peacefully in ICT25 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of Chehlum processions35 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die2 hours ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident3 hours ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession3 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine3 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system3 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather4 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure4 hours ago