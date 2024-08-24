Loralai admin restores 52 non-functional, retrieves 14 schools

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The District Administration Loralai has restored 52 non-functional schools during the current month to promote education and minimise the increasing number of out-of-school children in the area.

The District Administration Loralai has evacuated 14 occupied schools from the possession of local people during the ongoing drive to retrieve the public buildings established in the area.

According to the official source, with the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Mehran Baloch, as many as 27 Primary schools have been upgraded to middle level and teachers have been appointed in these schools to start the classes. As many as 15 teachers have been terminated from their jobs for continuous absence, it added.

The salaries of absent teachers would be deducted for not performing duty.

Talking to APP, the Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration is committed to promoting education and taking all possible steps to open the non-functional schools besides taking strict action against the absent teachers.

He said that all possible measures would be taken for the improvement of schools in the area.

He warned the teaching staff to perform duties honestly, ensure attendance at the place of posting and avoid absenteeism, otherwise, strict action will be taken against them. The deputy commissioner said a comprehensive plan has been devised for reopening the closed schools across the district and ensuring the availability of teachers in it.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the betterment of the education sector to provide the best education to the masses. It is the need of the hour that we should take all necessary steps to enlighten the new generation with the light of education, he added.