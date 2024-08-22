Loralai Administration evacuates 21 primary schools, starts educational activities

The District Administration Loralai has evacuated 21 primary schools from the possession of local people during the ongoing drive to retrieve the public buildings established in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The District Administration Loralai has evacuated 21 Primary schools from the possession of local people during the ongoing drive to retrieve the public buildings established in the area.

The Deputy Commissioner Mehran Baloch presiding over a monthly meeting of the District Education Group was briefed by the District Education Officer regarding the efforts taken for the promotion of education in the district.

District Education Officer said that around 17 closed government boys primary schools have been functional and educational activities have been started in them, besides 18 teachers have been suspended for continuous absences so far, according to a news release.

He added that as many as 4 closed girls' primary schools have been functional to utilize the public buildings for the promotion of education in the area and the salaries of four teachers have been deducted over absent from their duties.

The DEO said that 18 more schools have been reopened with the support of BRSP and resumed the learning process to ensure free education to out-of-school children.

The education department has found 14 teachers absent from their duties and their salaries will be deducted.

In the meeting, many other important issues were discussed including taking strict action against the absent teachers and taking all possible steps to open the non-functional schools.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Loralai Mehran Baloch said that all possible measures would be taken for the improvement of schools.

He warned the teaching staff to perform duties honestly, ensure attendance at the place of posting and avoid absenteeism, otherwise, strict action will be taken against them.

The Deputy Commissioner said a comprehensive plan has been devised for reopening the closed schools across the district and ensuring the availability of teachers in it.

It is the need of the hour that we should take all necessary steps to enlighten the new generation with the light of education.