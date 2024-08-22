Loralai Administration Evacuates 21 Primary Schools, Starts Educational Activities
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 07:20 PM
The District Administration Loralai has evacuated 21 primary schools from the possession of local people during the ongoing drive to retrieve the public buildings established in the area
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The District Administration Loralai has evacuated 21 Primary schools from the possession of local people during the ongoing drive to retrieve the public buildings established in the area.
The Deputy Commissioner Mehran Baloch presiding over a monthly meeting of the District Education Group was briefed by the District Education Officer regarding the efforts taken for the promotion of education in the district.
District Education Officer said that around 17 closed government boys primary schools have been functional and educational activities have been started in them, besides 18 teachers have been suspended for continuous absences so far, according to a news release.
He added that as many as 4 closed girls' primary schools have been functional to utilize the public buildings for the promotion of education in the area and the salaries of four teachers have been deducted over absent from their duties.
The DEO said that 18 more schools have been reopened with the support of BRSP and resumed the learning process to ensure free education to out-of-school children.
The education department has found 14 teachers absent from their duties and their salaries will be deducted.
In the meeting, many other important issues were discussed including taking strict action against the absent teachers and taking all possible steps to open the non-functional schools.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Loralai Mehran Baloch said that all possible measures would be taken for the improvement of schools.
He warned the teaching staff to perform duties honestly, ensure attendance at the place of posting and avoid absenteeism, otherwise, strict action will be taken against them.
The Deputy Commissioner said a comprehensive plan has been devised for reopening the closed schools across the district and ensuring the availability of teachers in it.
It is the need of the hour that we should take all necessary steps to enlighten the new generation with the light of education.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam8 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB8 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority8 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal8 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM8 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister8 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case8 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner8 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui8 hours ago