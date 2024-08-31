Loralai Administration takes measures to avoid rain related incidents

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Loralai, Mehran Baloch on Saturday said that the district administration was taking all possible measures to protect the dams from damages and continuously monitored the situation which was under control.

He said the Irrigation Department has started the repairing work on various dams under a proactive approach to avert any untoward situation due to heavy rains expected in the coming days.

Mehran Baloch said in the collaboration with the Irrigation Department, the process of repairing various dams in Loralai has been started to protect the population from flood like situation in case of stormy rains.

He said that an alert has been issued to all the department concerns to take precautionary measures to avoid rain related incidents in the district as Met Office has predicted more rains in Loralai like other parts of the country.

He said that Kohar Dam, Paskol and other dams have been reviewed and repaired to deal with the flood situation in case of heavy rains and protect the population.

Deputy Commissioner directed the Department of Agricultural Engineering and Irrigation to keep their bulldozers and machinery ready and the staff of others department to remain alert during this period of severe weather.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Loralai, the officials of district irrigation department have visited various dams and irrigation structures in Loralai and declared all the dams safe and sound.