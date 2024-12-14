Open Menu

Loralai Division Targets 190,512 Children In Latest Anti-Polio Campaign

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Loralai division targets 190,512 children in latest anti-Polio campaign

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Loralai Division Saadat Hasan has urged citizens to join forces to eradicate polio, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with polio teams and active participation in the ongoing campaign.

He expressed his views on Saturday while administering polio drops to a child at Loralai Hospital, marking the launch of the drive.

On this occasion, Commissioner Hasan stressed that informing neighbors and encouraging children to receive polio shots is crucial in the fight against the deadly disease. By administering just two shots of polio vaccine, children can be protected from lifelong disabilities, Hasan noted.

The latest campaign aims to immunize 190,512 children under five years of age, with 596 mobile teams, 32 fixed teams, and 26 transit points established across 58 union councils in four districts.

