UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Loralai Gyne Hospital Awaits Authority's Attention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Loralai Gyne Hospital awaits authority's attention

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Loralai gyne hospital built by a non-governmental organizations and later handed over to the provincial government was still not functional despite a lapse of many years, forcing women to travel long distances to get medical facilities in other cities including Quetta.

Baz Gul Kakar, a resident of Loralai said the project was completed in 2008 but still it was non functional.

He alleged that instead of providing medical facility to women in hospital, the Balochistan health department was using it for storage of medicines for the last 10 years.

The local people demanded of the Balochistan government to take notice of the issue so that the people could avail the facility of medical health care in the hospital.

When contacted on phone, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Haji Muhammad Khan, who is also the elective representative of the constituency said that the hospital would be operational within a month as the government extensively pursuing the matter.

He said that it was also under consideration to shift the gyne ward of district headquarters hospital Loralai to the said hospital for further proper gyne treatment.

"Our top priority was to provide best health care facilities to the public as we have also upgraded the DHQ hospital on modern lines," he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Loralai Women Commerce Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Ch ..

38 minutes ago

Russian, German Foreign Ministers Discuss Syria in ..

4 minutes ago

Deadline for vehicle token tax extended till Novem ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discussed Implementation of MoU ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Govt okays 501 jobs under deceased quota

4 minutes ago

US Govt. Needs to Confirm E-Cigarettes Ban on Bubb ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.