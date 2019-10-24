(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Loralai gyne hospital built by a non-governmental organizations and later handed over to the provincial government was still not functional despite a lapse of many years, forcing women to travel long distances to get medical facilities in other cities including Quetta.

Baz Gul Kakar, a resident of Loralai said the project was completed in 2008 but still it was non functional.

He alleged that instead of providing medical facility to women in hospital, the Balochistan health department was using it for storage of medicines for the last 10 years.

The local people demanded of the Balochistan government to take notice of the issue so that the people could avail the facility of medical health care in the hospital.

When contacted on phone, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Haji Muhammad Khan, who is also the elective representative of the constituency said that the hospital would be operational within a month as the government extensively pursuing the matter.

He said that it was also under consideration to shift the gyne ward of district headquarters hospital Loralai to the said hospital for further proper gyne treatment.

"Our top priority was to provide best health care facilities to the public as we have also upgraded the DHQ hospital on modern lines," he added.