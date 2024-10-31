Open Menu

Loralai Launches Door-to-door Polio Vaccination Drive

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM

In a concerted effort to eradicate polio, health teams in Loralai are going door-to-door administering polio drops to children

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) In a concerted effort to eradicate polio, health teams in Loralai are going door-to-door administering polio drops to children.

The anti-polio campaign, overseen by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdullah Zehri, aims to immunize every child under the age of five. the local correspondent of APP reported this from Loralai, Baluchistan on Thursday.

According to him, health teams are visiting households in Union Councils Oriyagi Nasiran, Oriyagi Kakaran, Azghlon, Dargai Sargarh, Chinjan, Chenali, and Tehsil Mekhtar Shahr. Assistant Commissioner Ajamal Khan Mandukhel, and Stunt Commissioner Mekhtar Yahya Khan Kakar are also monitoring the campaign's progress.

During the campaign, parents are urged to cooperate with polio teams to ensure their children's protection against lifelong disabilities and authorities will take immediate action against parents refusing polio vaccination.

Zehri stressed the importance of polio workers' dedication to this national duty, ensuring no child is left unvaccinated. He also administered polio drops to children, reviewed finger marking and door marking, and addressed field issues.

