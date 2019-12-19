UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Loralai Student Shines In IJSO 2019 In Qatar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:12 PM

Loralai Student Shines in IJSO 2019 in Qatar

Pakistani Student, Syed Abdullah Shah Bukhari from Loralai, Balochistan has won a bronze medal in at 16th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) held in Doha, Qatar from December 3-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistani Student, Syed Abdullah Shah Bukhari from Loralai, Balochistan has won a bronze medal in at 16th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) held in Doha, Qatar from December 3-12.

Five-member Pakistani team of students including Syed Abdullah Shah Bukhari, Warda Hadia, Alishba Hameed, Wajhat Hanif and Muhammad Aoun Azhar participated in the IJSO 2019.

The students' team was led by Syeda Rehana Batool, Principal Scientific Officer, Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF). In the 16th IJSO, student teams from 76 countries participated and Pakistani team won medal 4th time consecutively, said a news release.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan became member of IJSO in 2016 and won Bronze Medal in Experimental Design competition in 13th IJSO held in Bali, Indonesia. Pakistan also won medals in 14th and 15th competitions held in the Netherlands and Botswana respectively.

IJSO is an annual individual and team competition in the field of natural sciences for students who are under 16 years of age on 31st December of the competition year.

The competition is held in the first week of December every year, in different countries.

Over 50 member countries participate in IJSO every year. The Olympiad aims at introducing the students at a young age to an international network of science enthusiasts for increasing their interest in natural sciences.

IJSO was established in recognition of the significance of the Natural Sciences in the general education of young people and in all aspects of their lives.

For participation in IJSO 2019 Pakistan Science Foundation selected a six-member team from amongst top three position-holders of all the Secondary school Boards of the country. One student could not join the team due to pressing academic engagement.

The team fully sponsored by PSF once again won laurels for the country.

The PSF Chairman, Maj. (Retd) Dr. Qaiser Majeed Malik, has termed the Pakistan team's consecutive successes a very astounding achievement indeed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Education Student Qatar Young Doha Indonesia Botswana Netherlands Loralai December 2016 2019 Bronze All From Top Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Judges who said body should be hanged must be proc ..

24 minutes ago

Almost 30 People Injured in Fire Near Sagrada Fami ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in ..

8 minutes ago

Newly discovered oil, gas wells start production i ..

8 minutes ago

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven becomes honor ..

8 minutes ago

District administration to conduct inspection of p ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.