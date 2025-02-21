Loralai students, faculty witness legislative process at Senate session

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A delegation of 62 students and faculty members from Balochistan Residential College, Loralai, visited the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday, where they were welcomed by senior Senate officials and introduced to the history, parliamentary traditions, and legislative process of the Upper House.

The educational visit aimed to enhance students’ understanding of parliamentary affairs and the role of the Senate in law-making and governance.

During the visit, the delegation observed a Senate session and received a comprehensive briefing on legislative procedures and parliamentary functions.

Officials explained the structure of the Upper House, the various stages of legislation, and the Senate’s role in the democratic process.

The students toured the Senate House, where they learned about the institution’s working mechanisms. Senate authorities elaborated on the procedural aspects of law-making and governance, providing the delegation with valuable insights.

