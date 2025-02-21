Open Menu

Loralai Students, Faculty Witness Legislative Process At Senate Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Loralai students, faculty witness legislative process at Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A delegation of 62 students and faculty members from Balochistan Residential College, Loralai, visited the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday, where they were welcomed by senior Senate officials and introduced to the history, parliamentary traditions, and legislative process of the Upper House.

The educational visit aimed to enhance students’ understanding of parliamentary affairs and the role of the Senate in law-making and governance.

During the visit, the delegation observed a Senate session and received a comprehensive briefing on legislative procedures and parliamentary functions.

Officials explained the structure of the Upper House, the various stages of legislation, and the Senate’s role in the democratic process.

The students toured the Senate House, where they learned about the institution’s working mechanisms. Senate authorities elaborated on the procedural aspects of law-making and governance, providing the delegation with valuable insights.

APP/rzr-tsw-tmg

Recent Stories

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

51 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

1 hour ago
 EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

1 hour ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

1 hour ago
 UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

2 hours ago
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

3 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

3 hours ago
 ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

3 hours ago
 Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan