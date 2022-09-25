Loralai University to help end illiteracy in less developed areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The University of Loralai will help end illiteracy and promote higher education in the less developed far-flung areas of Balochistan that has been completed at a cost of Rs 1493.751 million.

The Higher Education Commission has provided funds for the university with the objective of establishing the university to provide better opportunities of higher education to the students of Loralai and its adjoining districts of Panjgur, Awaran, Gwadar, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Killa Saifullah, Zbob and Ziarat.

At present, there were 1,200 students enrolled in the University that was offering nine programmes in 10 departments with a total enrollment capacity of 1, 500-2,000 in the university.

An official of the Balochistan Government told APP that as a result of implementation of these projects, the enrollment of students at graduation, masters, MPhil and PhD levels would increase considerably.

The provincial government has already provided 500 acres land for development of all proposed facilities for Loralai University. Similarly, the annual recurring expenditure and income after completion of the Loralai University was estimated to be the same as was for the Turbat University.

The University of Loralai being developed at a vast area has a students' facilitation center, and all facilities for co-curricular activities to provide learning environment for the students at the varsity.

Moreover, the University apart from the ten departments had also established a law college in the varsity that would be functional by March 2023 as progress on the development work was underway.

The youth of Balochistan used to travel to Karachi and districts of Punjab and Islamabad to acquire education that was economically unfeasible and difficult for the students hailing from low income families and communities.

The dedicated higher education facility for Loralai would be helpful in ending discrimination of the undeserved masses and youth of the far-flung areas who would get a level playing field to polish their educational and interpersonal skills.

During the formulation of the varsity quality of education and standards were being set and well maintained to ensure merit and quality over quantity at the University of Loralai.

Political instability, paralysed social mindset, and rampant nepotism have largely crippled educational institutions in Pakistan. Another factor that is driving Pakistani universities to the fringe of academic fiasco is the financial irregularities. Conventional bureaucratic wisdom and poor educational strategies are principally responsible for it.

Also, malfunctioning and poor management result due to some dirty eggs in the academic and administrative blocks in educational institutions in Balochistan which must be picked up without any discrimination.

Commenting on significance of education for national integrity and stability, Islamabad based journalist and security analyst Rahim Nasar who belongs to Loralai, said that, promoting education and ensuring infrastructural development in remote zones help in counterinsurgency. In Balochistan, strengthening educational institution on a priority basis is extremely important in terms of security. He further added that, Balochistan, especially the Pashtun belt, is of great strategic importance in changing geostrategic and geopolitical scenarios. For political, security and economic stability, it is necessary for the Federal government to give full attention to educational institutions in Balochistan province to help building a pro-state narrative and promote national integrity.

/395