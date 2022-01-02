UrduPoint.com

Lord Daniel, Governor Discuss Pak-UK Ties, Afghanistan, Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Lord Daniel, Governor discuss Pak-UK ties, Afghanistan, Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Lord Daniel Hannan, Vice Chairman of the Conservative Party for British Affairs and a member of the British House of Lords called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here at Governor House on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed Pak-UK relations, the current situation in the region, Afghan peace process, Kashmir dispute and other matters.

Daniel Hannan appreciated Pakistan's role in eradicating terrorism and Afghan peace process. He also thanked the governor for inviting him to Pakistan and assured full support of Pakistan's narrative on the eradication of terrorism and the Afghan peace process.

On this occasion, Punjab governor urged the United Kingdom to play its role in peace in Afghanistan and the eradication of poverty and unemployment from there. He said that Pakistan's role in Afghan peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is exemplary.

The whole world has to come on one page for peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding that overcoming poverty and unemployment there is mandatory for peace. If the world does not stand with Afghanistan then peace will only be a dream. "We all have to work together for peace and stability in the world," he added.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that ignoring the current situation in Afghanistan would not be in the interest of the world in any way so without any delay all countries including Britain must play their role in the protection of humanity and peace in Afghanistan. Instability in Afghanistan will be catastrophic for the whole world and the world cannot afford such a situation.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar highlighted the ongoing atrocities on Kashmiris and violence against minorities in India to British House of Lords member Daniel Hannan and said that the world must take notice of human rights catastrophe in India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Governor Punjab United Kingdom Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

20 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

20 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.