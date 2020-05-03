UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lord Elton Hails Usman Buzdar For Fixing Quota For Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:50 PM

Lord Elton hails Usman Buzdar for fixing quota for minorities

LAHORE, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Members British House of Lords Lord Elton has hailed Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for fixing two percent quota in higher education for the minorities.

In a letter addressed to CM Punjab Usman Buzdar on Sunday, Lord Elton of Liverpool extended compliments and acknowledgment for his step for the minorities in Punjab, and hoped that the initiative would go a long way in opening new avenues for the members of the Pakistani minorities in the higher education.

Lord Elton, who is also Chairman of Pakistani Minorities' All Party Parliamentary Group, further hoped that due to the decision of CM, thousands of youth minorities will be benefited in Punjab.

Hailing the decision of the Punjab government of Sardar Usman Buzdar, the letter read 'doors of higher education will be opened for the minority students in renowned colleges and universities and a new middle class of minorities will emerge due to this decision'.

Lord Elton, further wrote that a soft image of Pakistan has emerged with this decision of CM Usman Buzdar for allocating two percent quota of minorities students in universities and colleges.

He said "I will portray positive decision of CM Usman Buzdar before the British House of Lords and the British government."

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Liverpool Sunday All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Pope Francis welcome Highe ..

24 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports signs virtual declaration to keep ..

54 minutes ago

SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten d ..

2 hours ago

Dubai South announces economic stimulus package to ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 testing is key to maintain health and wel ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University researchers monitor SARS-CoV-2 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.