Lord Elton hails Usman Buzdar for fixing quota for minorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Members British House of Lords Lord Elton has hailed Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for fixing two percent quota in higher education for the minorities.

In a letter addressed to CM Punjab Usman Buzdar on Sunday, Lord Elton of Liverpool extended compliments and acknowledgment for his step for the minorities in Punjab, and hoped that the initiative would go a long way in opening new avenues for the members of the Pakistani minorities in the higher education.

Lord Elton, who is also Chairman of Pakistani Minorities' All Party Parliamentary Group, further hoped that due to the decision of CM, thousands of youth minorities will be benefited in Punjab.

Hailing the decision of the Punjab government of Sardar Usman Buzdar, the letter read 'doors of higher education will be opened for the minority students in renowned colleges and universities and a new middle class of minorities will emerge due to this decision'.

Lord Elton, further wrote that a soft image of Pakistan has emerged with this decision of CM Usman Buzdar for allocating two percent quota of minorities students in universities and colleges.

He said "I will portray positive decision of CM Usman Buzdar before the British House of Lords and the British government."