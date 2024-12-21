Open Menu

Lord Qurban Calls On DPM/FM Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Lord Qurban calls on DPM/FM Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Lord Qurban Hussain, a British Pakistani political leader of Kashmiri origin on Saturday called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister ,Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

They discussed Pakistan-UK relations and issues pertaining to Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in a press release.

The DPM/FM appreciated Lord Hussain’s support in the UK parliament for the rights and freedom of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and for their right to self-determination.

The DPM/ FM highlighted the Government’s initiatives for the economic growth and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India UK Prime Minister Parliament Ishaq Dar Jammu United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

57 minutes ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

2 hours ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

2 hours ago
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

2 hours ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

2 hours ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan