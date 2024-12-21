Lord Qurban Calls On DPM/FM Dar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Lord Qurban Hussain, a British Pakistani political leader of Kashmiri origin on Saturday called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister ,Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
They discussed Pakistan-UK relations and issues pertaining to Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in a press release.
The DPM/FM appreciated Lord Hussain’s support in the UK parliament for the rights and freedom of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and for their right to self-determination.
The DPM/ FM highlighted the Government’s initiatives for the economic growth and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
