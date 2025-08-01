Lord Sarfraz appointed as 4th Chancellor of University of 'East London’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The University of East London (UEL) is proud to announce the appointment of Aamer Ahmad Sarfraz, The Lord Sarfraz of Kensington, as its new Chancellor, effective 1 August 2025.

A distinguished member of the House of Lords and a respected leader across business, public service and philanthropy, Lord Sarfraz brings a unique blend of global experience to UEL at a pivotal moment in its growth, said a press release issued by UEL on Friday.

As Chancellor, Lord Sarfraz will serve as an ambassador for the University, championing its students, mission and strategic vision.

His appointment comes as UEL delivers against Vision 2028, the University’s ambitious 10-year strategy to become the UK’s leading careers-first university, with a strong focus on inclusion, sustainability, and innovation.

Prof Amanda Broderick, Vice Chancellor & President of UEL said: “Lord Sarfraz’s appointment as Chancellor is a celebratory moment for the University. He shares our deep commitment to building a careers-first environment where students from all backgrounds can thrive,and his leadership on sustainability mirrors our goal of achieving net zero carbon by 2030.

“We look forward to working with him to inspire our students and graduates, who make up one of the most diverse populations in UK higher education, and we know he will be a fantastic ambassador for our mission and values.”

Lord Sarfraz was nominated to the House of Lords in 2019, becoming Baron Sarfraz of Kensington in 2020, one of the youngest peers in Parliament at the time.

He served as Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Singapore 2022-24 and is currently a member of the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy.

Lord Sarfraz’s career as a venture capitalist and founder of NetZeroAg, a company supporting sustainable farming in developing regions, reflects Vision 2028’s emphasis on economic empowerment and climate leadership.

He also serves as a senior advisor to several publicly listed technology companies, including in enterprise AI, cloud computing, and electric vehicles, as well as to multiple technology funds.

His philanthropic work through the Lord Sarfraz Foundation is focused on opportunity and education.

He holds degrees from Boston University, the London school of Economics, and the Royal College of Defence Studies.

Lord Sarfraz said: “I am deeply honoured to be the new Chancellor for University of East London and very proud to follow in the footsteps of Shabir Randeree CBE.

“UEL has a proud history of serving its diverse communities, opening doors to opportunity, and equipping students with the skills and mindset to shape the future. I look forward to championing its work and supporting the next generation of leaders and innovators."

This appointment comes at a time of continued momentum for UEL, as it delivers on its Careers Guarantee, expands its practice-based research centres, and drives social impact across East London and beyond.

The University of East London (UEL), founded in 1898, is a careers-first university dedicated to empowering students with the skills, experience, and networks they need to thrive in an ever-changing world.

With a diverse student body of over 40,000 learners from more than 160 countries, UEL places students at the heart of everything it does preparing them not just for jobs, but for impactful careers and lifelong success.

Rooted in east London with campuses in Stratford and the Royal Albert Dock, UEL is committed to social mobility and inclusive excellence.

The University is shaping a healthier, fairer, and more sustainable world through transformative education and innovation.

In 2025, UEL is celebrating its Year of Health, launching a new Health Campus that will address health inequalities and foster innovation in the sector.