LOS drain corruption case adjourned till Dec 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of LOS drain corruption case against Lahore Development Authority's (LDA) former chief engineer Israr Saeed till December 23.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing the reference against the accused as soon as possible after a NAB prosecutor apprised the court about progress made on it.

Accountability Court Judge Akmal Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the accused Israr Saeed was also produced on expiry of his judicial remand.

The NAB had arrested the accused over alleged corruption in LOS drain shuttering and road widening project from Ferozepur Road to Multan Road.

The NAB alleged that the chief engineer, Israr Saeed, changed the initially approved plan of the project worth Rs 630 million with mala fide intention which not only delayed the project but also increased its cost manifold.

The bureau claimed that the accused also caused a loss to the public money by making payments to some private contractors despite objections raised by the project's consultant.