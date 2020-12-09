UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LOS Drain Corruption Case Adjourned Till Dec 23

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:41 PM

LOS drain corruption case adjourned till Dec 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of LOS drain corruption case against Lahore Development Authority's (LDA) former chief engineer Israr Saeed till December 23.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing the reference against the accused as soon as possible after a NAB prosecutor apprised the court about progress made on it.

Accountability Court Judge Akmal Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the accused Israr Saeed was also produced on expiry of his judicial remand.

The NAB had arrested the accused over alleged corruption in LOS drain shuttering and road widening project from Ferozepur Road to Multan Road.

The NAB alleged that the chief engineer, Israr Saeed, changed the initially approved plan of the project worth Rs 630 million with mala fide intention which not only delayed the project but also increased its cost manifold.

The bureau claimed that the accused also caused a loss to the public money by making payments to some private contractors despite objections raised by the project's consultant.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Multan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Road Progress Money December From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

13 minutes ago

South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 ..

18 minutes ago

Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed in Clashes Wi ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Espionage-Charg ..

10 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, 789 recove ..

31 minutes ago

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing pos ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.