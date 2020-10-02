LOS drain corruption case: Former LDA chief engineer sent to jail on judicial remand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday sent a former chief engineer of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to jail on judicial remand in LOS drain corruption case.

Accountability Court Judge Akmal Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced accused Israr Saeed on expiry of his physical remand term.

The NAB prosecutor pleaded with the court to extended physical remand of the accused as he was required for further investigations.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea, stating that the bureau had all the record.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, rejected the request for further physical remand and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand till October 14.

The NAB had arrested the accused over alleged corruption in LOS drain shuttering and road widening project from Ferozepur Road to Multan Road.

The NAB alleged that the chief engineer, Israr Saeed, changed the initially approved plan of the project worth Rs 630 million with mala fide intention which not only delayed the project but also increased its cost manifold.

The bureau claimed that the accused also caused a loss to the public money by making payments to some private contractors despite objections raised by the project's consultant.