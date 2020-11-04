Losar congratulates Jordi on election as MEP

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar has congratulated Jordi Solé on his election as Member of European Parliament (MEP) from Spain (Catalonia).

"Jordi has also been elected as President of the European Free Alliance (EFA) Group in the European Parliament," Losar said in a felicitation message received here from Brussels.

He said Jordi was a friend of Pakistan and always supported the Kashmir cause, adding " Jordi Solé will support Pakistan in the European Parliament."