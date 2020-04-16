LOSs, LOIs issued to 18 companies, sugar mills for setting up power plants

The Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has issued letter of support (LOSs) and letter of Intent (LOIs) to various 18 companies and sugar mills for setting up power plants having accumulative capacity of 653 MW

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) has issued letter of support (LOSs) and letter of Intent (LOIs) to various 18 companies and sugar mills for setting up power plants having accumulative capacity of 653 MW.

Sources told APP here that these projects were in different stage of development and would start supplying generation from 2021 and 2022.

Sharing the details, they said that 74.4 MW Etihad Power Generation (Rahim Yar Khan) was under construction and would attain commercial operation by 2021.

Similarly, they said LOSs were issued to 32 MW Shahtaj Sugar Mills Ltd, 49.8 MW Hunza Power (Pvt) Ltd, 31.2 MW Bahawalpur Energy Ltd, 31 MW Indus Energy Ltd, 31.2 MW Ittefaq Power (Pvt) Ltd, 40 MW Kashmir Power (Pvt) Ltd, 30 MW Alliance Sugar Mills Ltd, 25 MW RYK Energy Ltd, 48.9 MW Two Star Industries Pvt Ltd, 30 MW TAY POwergen Company Pvt Ltd, 30 MW Hamza Sygar Mill Ltd (Unit-II), 26.5 MW Faran Power Ltd, 30 MW Sheikhoo Power Ltd, 26.5 MW Mehran Energy Ltd, 26.5 MW Habib Sugar Mills Ltd.

These projects were being set up in various parts of the country including Rahim Yar Khan, Mandi Bahauddi, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Ghotki, Toba Tek Singh, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Muzaffargarh and Nawabshah.

Moreover, the sources said that LOIs were issued to 45 MW Sadiqabad Power Pvt Ltd and 45 MW Ghotki Power Pvt Ltd.

Meanwhile, AEDB has formulated of a new Alternative & Renewable Energy Policy (ARE Policy 2019) consequent to expiry of RE Policy 2006 in March, 2018. The policy aims at creating a conducive environment for the sustainable growth of ARE Sector in Pakistan. The GOP's strategic objectives of Energy Security, Economic Benefits, Environmental Protection, Sustainable Growth and Social Equity will further be harnessed under the ARE Policy 2019.

The draft policy has an expanded scope encompassing all alternative and renewable energy sources, competitive procurement and addresses areas like distributed generation systems, off-grid solutions, B2B methodologies and rural energy services.

The draft ARE Policy 2019 sets a target of achieving 20% capacity from ARE technologies by 2025 and 30% capacity by 2030.

The draft ARE Policy 2019 envisages development of large scale ARE projects in all parts of the country through active participation of the provinces and also lays down procedure for development of provincially sponsored projects.

