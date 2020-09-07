UrduPoint.com
Loss-making State Properties Being Auctioned Under PM Vision: Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday said the loss-making properties of federal government were being auctioned under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday said the loss-making properties of Federal government were being auctioned under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a ceremony held here to process the auction of the federal government's properties, he said the government was selling only those properties that had been causing huge loss to the national exchequer.

He also hinted at the country-wise sale of loss-making properties.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the real estate sector got boom after announcement of a handsome package by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More Stories From Pakistan

