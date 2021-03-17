Loss making state run institutions to undergo forensic audit: cabinet told

The federal cabinet was informed on Tuesday here that the heavily loss making state run institutions like Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Railways would undergo forensic audit by Accountant General of Pakistan and prominent private audit companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal cabinet was informed on Tuesday here that the heavily loss making state run institutions like Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Railways would undergo forensic audit by Accountant General of Pakistan and prominent private audit companies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet which was briefed on the matter of forensic audit of state institutions suffering heavy losses.

The cabinet was told that in the first phase forensic audit of Pakistan Railways, Pakistan International Airlines, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, Peshawar Electric Supply Company and Northern Power Generation Company would be undertaken and the process would be completed by June 30, 2021. In the next phase, audit of Pakistan Post, Quetta Electric Supply Company, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, Lahore Electric Supply Company and Sukkur Electric Supply Company would be conducted.

The cabinet approved the posting of Dr Raja Mazhar Hameed as Managing Director of National Book Foundation.

The cabinet considered and approved few applications for the issuance of licence of prohibited and non prohibited arms licences.

On the request of the government of Gilgit, it also gave ex post facto approval for deployment of 17 platoons of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts in Gilgit Baltistan for one year for internal security.

It gave assent for giving additional charge of chairman Karachi Port Trust to Nadir Mumtaz for three more months. The cabinet also agreed to issuance of notification of Homeo Dr Rao Ghulam Murtaza as President National Council for Homeopathy and Homeo Dr Saeedur Rehman Khattak as Vice Chairman. It also gave its assent for giving additional charge of Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Infrastructure Development board to Dr Syed Saifur Rehman.

The cabinet delayed for a week its agenda of the construction of multi storey building on the land of Railways in Nowshera.

