Loss Of Innocent Lives In Afghanistan Stampede Regretted In KP Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:37 PM

Loss of innocent lives in Afghanistan stampede regretted in KP Assembly

MMA Member of Provincial Assembly Inayatullah Friday expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in a stampede in visas applying process in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :MMA Member of Provincial Assembly Inayatullah Friday expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in a stampede in visas applying process in Afghanistan.

During a point of order in Assembly session, Inayatullah said that 11 women including 15 persons were killed during stampede while visa processing in Jalalabad.

He said several Pakistani citizens have strong relations with the families residing in Afghanistan. Therefore, traveling among these families is a part of routine life.

He said the incident could create distances between both the neighbouring countries and its people. He said government should provide maximum facilities to Pashtun nation and matter should be taken with Afghan government.

More Stories From Pakistan

