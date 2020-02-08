UrduPoint.com
Loss Of Lives In Sukheke Accident Saddens CM

Umer Jamshaid 7 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of four precious human lives of the same family in a road accident near Sukheke.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

