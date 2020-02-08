Loss of lives in Sukheke accident saddens CM

LAHORE, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of four precious human lives of the same family in a road accident near Sukheke.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.