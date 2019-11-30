Wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik said on Saturday that Modi's government incurred a loss over billion dollars to the Kashmir's fragile economy since 5th August.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik said on Saturday that Modi's government incurred a loss over billion Dollars to the Kashmir's fragile economy since 5th August.

Talking to a private news channel, she said environment of fear and uncertainty continues to prevail due to heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel. While the occupation authorities did not allow Juma prayers at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid and other main mosques of the Kashmir Valley, she added.

Mishal said, since 5th of August, several people were critically injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian military.

She expressed, shops remain closed, offices, schools and colleges are not attended and remain deserted while people face shortage of essential commodities and life-saving drugs.

She urged the international community to take cognizance of the grave situation in Occupied Kashmir and the provocative remarks of the Indian official that have serious consequences on the regional stability.