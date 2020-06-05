UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Losses Of State Owned Enterprises Surpass To Annual Defence Budget: Senate Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:06 PM

Losses of state owned enterprises surpass to annual defence budget: Senate told

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Friday apprised the Senate that the losses of state owned enterprises have surpassed even to the annual defence budget due to the indecisiveness and regressive policies of previous governments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Friday apprised the Senate that the losses of state owned enterprises have surpassed even to the annual defence budget due to the indecisiveness and regressive policies of previous governments.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said the past governments failed to revive or privatize Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

He said the debt of PSM stood at Rs 211 billion and now the government has decided to lease out the core steel mills operations in order to revive it. The PSM couldn't be revived or privatized during the PPP and the PML-N's tenures and a sum of Rs35 billion had been paid during the past five years from the taxpayers' pockets to its employees, he added.

The minister said that the PSM employees had not been working for the last many years and now they would get a financial package of minimum Rs2.

3 million to Rs 7-8 million per employee as compensation.

He clarified that only the operations of PSM would be privatised while thousands of acres of land would still remain in the custody of the PSM.

To a question, the minister said PSM owned 19,013 acres and no land has been sold out. However, PSM has leased out some of its land to Down Stream Industrial Estate, M/s National Industrial Park Management and Development Company and township to its employees. To a question, the minister said PSM has total 8,944 employees.

Later the Chairman referred questions pertaining to PSM to the concerned standing committee on the demands of members for detailed deliberation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Company From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Crackdown against transporters for not following S ..

5 minutes ago

French President Once Again Urges Iran to Release ..

5 minutes ago

Govt's priority to keep flour prices stable: Aleem ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus may leave 3 million people jobless in ..

24 minutes ago

Seven reports presented in Senate, one separate re ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 231 points to close ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.