Lost, Renewable Licences Can Be Renewed From Home

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Lost, renewable licences can be renewed from home

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) City Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Lahore Amara Athar said on Sunday that a lost or renewable licence could be renewed while staying at home.

In a statement issued here, she said that obtaining driving licence services had become easier, under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz,

She said that citizens could renew their lost or renewable licences while staying at home.

Amara said now citizens did not need to go to offices for specific license services, rather they can also renew their international licenses at home. Citizens will now be able to get a learner license through the Punjab Police app.

