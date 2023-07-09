ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :A remarkable surge in children;s mental health disorders is a disturbing trend that reflects society's failure to provide adequate support to the countless children silently struggling.

Health experts have emphasized the pivotal role parents play in supporting children's mental health. Family and couple therapy, along with techniques such as psychotherapy, stress management, and behavioral training, prove instrumental in addressing these issues.

Government and community efforts must provide accessible mental health resources, with a commitment to prioritize children's well-being alongside physical health, they stressed.

Chief Executive Officer MehfoozBachpan (Child Protection Campaign), Bushra Iqbal highlights, "Understanding a child's personality physiologically, mentally, and physically by giving them a conducive approach provides a protective environment, making them more successful and feel like useful citizens of society." A known psychologist Sobia Khateeb adds, "Family and couple therapy are very helpful in dealing with children's mental health issues, including psychotherapy, family training therapies, stress management, and behavioral management." Parents play a crucial role in shaping their children's mental well-being. By actively engaging with their children, observing their activities, and addressing their thoughts and concerns, parents can create a nurturing environment that fosters emotional resilience. Open and supportive conversations at home can help alleviate fears and anxieties that contribute to mental health disorders, she added.

Regular check-ins with children are essential in monitoring their emotional well-being. Emotions and moods can fluctuate, and by actively communicating and offering support, parents can normalize any fears or anxieties stemming from their environment. Reinforcing positive aspects of their lives, such as engaging in activities, spending time with loved ones, and pursuing hobbies, can significantly contribute to a healthy mental state.

However, the responsibility to address children's mental health issues extends beyond the confines of the home. Government and community efforts are crucial in providing accessible mental health resources and interventions.

Prioritizing children's mental health, alongside physical health, should be a cornerstone of public health policies.

In countries facing specific challenges, such as polio eradication, the cooperation of parents becomes paramount. It is essential for parents to understand the implications of neglecting vaccinations, as it not only poses physical health risks but also contributes to mental and emotional distress in children. By prioritizing their children's health and actively participating in vaccination programs, parents can contribute to their overall well-being and protect them from potential mental health challenges.

Internal pressures, such as academic performance stress, excessive expectations, and constant comparisons, can significantly impact a child's mental health. Creating a supportive environment that fosters individuality and encourages a balanced approach can help alleviate these pressures. Parents should promote a healthy perspective on achievements and ensure children have opportunities for relaxation and self-care.

Addressing name-calling, bullying, and fostering a culture of respect within schools and communities is essential. By educating children on the importance of kindness and empathy, we can create inclusive environments where all children feel safe and valued.

Nabhat whose son experienced multiple mental and physical disorders following an accident has shared a mother's perspective and ordeal while dealing with such child.

She said to ensure his well-being, she chose an institute specializing in disability care. Despite their commendable efforts, she hired a nurse, acknowledging that professional support is essential. Parents must recognize when complex needs surpass their abilities alone, she advised parents.

In a nutshell, raising awareness and placing children's mental health at the forefront is imperative. Parental education programs, guided by experts like Sobia Khateeb, would help empower parents to identify and address potential disorders. By adopting a proactive approach, we can create a supportive environment that nurtures our children's mental well-being.