Lots of entertainment to be provided to citizens in spring festival, DG PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will organize a three-day Jashan-e-Bharan in an effective way which will start from March 17. The spring festival will be held at Fort Qasim Bagh in which flower show, magic show, musical night, Qawali night, food stalls and lots of entertainment for children will be special segments of the event, Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan told here Wednesday.

He said that preparations for the making flower stalls were in final stage and lots of entertainment would be provided to the citizens.

The puppet and magic show will be organized for children besides organizing a musical night to entertain the public, he added.

The DG said that the spring festival would be celebrated in a grand manner as the the PHA had made preparations throughout the year.

He said that effective strategy would be devised for traffic plan and security regarding the festival. Various private companies will set up food stalls for public entertainment at Ibn-e-Qasim park, he concluded.