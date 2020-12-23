LoU inked between FGEI (C/G), FBR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A special signing ceremony of a Letter of Understanding (LoU) between the Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution (FGEI) Cantonments Garrisons and the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was held at Directorate of FGEI Cantonments Garrisons to promote tax culture here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was observed by Member FATE and Spokesperson FBR Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi, Director General Directorate of FGEI Cantonments Garrisons Major General Muhammad Asghar HI (M), Chief FATE Aisha Faroo and Director Administration Directorate of FGEI Cantonments Garrisons Brigadier Khalid Mahmood Shafi.

The LoU will help promote tax culture and tax awareness in all educational institutions under the Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantonments Garrisons.