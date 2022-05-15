UrduPoint.com

Love Every Family Member, CM Says On International Families Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Love every family member, CM says on International Families Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that families become stronger by adopting solid mutual relations and it is our duty to take care of every relation.

In his message on the International Families Day, he said: "It is our moral, social and religious duty to deal every family members with love, courtesy and affection."The chief minister said society becomes strong with the families growing strong. He said that unfortunately few elements had attempted to poison our society for attainment of their political motives.

He said unfortunately the extremist thinking and intolerant attitude had been promoted in our society under a specific agenda, adding that the invasion of extremism had badly affected the fabric of families.

The CM said: "We all have to unite our hearts for the sake of our nation so that the reiteration of hatred by the extremists be stopped along with their vested interests." The CM remarked that his team was like a family for him and urged masses to take care of their families.

