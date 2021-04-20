UrduPoint.com
Love For Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) Is Most Cherished Part Of Every Muslim's Faith: Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:58 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that utmost respect and honour for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an indispensable part of every Muslim's faith

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that utmost respect and honour for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an indispensable part of every Muslim's faith.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Chief Minister declared the heart of every Muslim is filled with the immaculate love for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), adding that Allah Almighty has made the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) a true benefactor for all the worlds.

He said that the blissful way of life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) defines the Holy Quran, in which complete guidance is available for all the human beings of the world.

He said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) taught the lessons of peace to the enemies through his blissful way of life and sensitized the entire humanity about the golden principles of peace and humanity, equality, respect for humanity, forgiveness and justice.

The CM reiterated that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a glowing example for the entire world, through his exalted character and blissful way of life.

He stressed that any kind of disrespect to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) could not be tolerated in any civilized society of the world. "Any kind of irreverence to the blessed glory of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), made in the garb of worldly standards of freedom of expression, is strongly intolerable," added the CM.

Usman Buzdar said, "The blissful way of life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) teaches us to resolve issues through mutual dialogue and deliberations. The love of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) demands that we should resolve our differences through a reconciliatory approach and everyone will have to show compassion in prevailing circumstances."

