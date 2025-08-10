Love for the homeland is part of faith, Sambara Yogees celebrate Independence Day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) To celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day, Sambara Yoga Pakistan Sunday organized a program here at Bakhtawar Park in Sachal Sarmast Colony.

The event included yoga exercises, meditation, and fitness sessions, followed by patriotic dance performances. A large number of yogis, children, and elders participated, chanting "Pakistan Zindabad"and waving the green crescent flag.

During the ceremony, an Independence Day cake was cut, and prayers were offered for the country's peace and prosperity.

The event was presided over by Yogi Muskeen Arbab Ali, the head of the Sambara Yoga Pakistan, who in his address stated that love for the homeland is part of faith."We Sindhis are a patriotic nation; we value the country's security more than our own lives. We are grateful to our elders who sacrificed for our freedom—freedom is a great blessing."

He added that the purpose of celebrating Independence Day with yoga was to convey the message that "A healthy body and strong mind symbolize a strong Pakistan and a prosperous nation.

"

Senior Yogi Abdul Karim Channo paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, saying, "The survival of the homeland is our collective responsibility. The Pakistan Army has always excelled in its defensive duties, enabling us to live in peace."

Yoga Trainer Professor Tanveer Ahmed Koharo emphasized that "only a healthy individual can play a key role in the country's progress, which is why regular yoga practice is essential."

Yoga Instructor Sikandar Qureshi stated that "a healthy individual, a prosperous society, and a developed nation are the foundations of a strong Pakistan."

Yogi Abdul Nabi Kalhoro highlighted that "visiting city parks and green areas while adopting a healthy lifestyle is crucial for the country's development."

At the end of the event, the yogis sang the national anthem, raised powerful "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans, and reaffirmed their commitment to love for the homeland, unity, a healthy society, and a prosperous Pakistan.