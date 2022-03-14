UrduPoint.com

Love, Peace, Brotherhood, Unity Beautiful Symbols Of Punjab's Culture: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance were some of the beautiful symbols of Punjab's culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to commemorate Punjab Culture Day here at the Chief Minister's Office.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister Asad Khokhar and Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal were crowned with the traditional turbans of Punjab by Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro.

The Chief Minister said that the traditional culture of Punjab was unique and spectacular as this culture was globally recognized, adding that the Punjabis enjoyed a unique identity as this culture was centuries-old.

He said that traditional cultural festivals reflected the distinct identity and individuality of each region, asserting that Punjab was the centre of multiculturalism and this was the uniqueness of Punjab.

Usman Buzdar said that only those nations moved forward that remained connected with their culture. "The role of the Information and Culture department is commendable in promoting the culture of Punjab", he concluded.

