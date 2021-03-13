UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Love, Peace Hallmarks Of Punjab Culture: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 07:56 PM

Love, peace hallmarks of Punjab culture: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance are the hallmarks of the culture of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance are the hallmarks of the culture of Punjab.

In his message on the Punjab Culture Day, he said that the purpose of observing the day was to promote love, brotherhood and unity.

The chief minister said that only those nations flourish which promote their cultures. He said that the culture of Punjab had a unique place at the international level as well. The soil of Punjab has the fragrance of affection, hospitality and kindness, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

MBRU, DHA and Breathonix undertake research on rap ..

27 seconds ago

Good news for mobile users as govt announces tax r ..

26 minutes ago

Opposition's seven votes "beauty of democracy" boo ..

4 minutes ago

NSD to initiate flagship int'l dialogue; unveil Pa ..

4 minutes ago

181,998 coronavirus vaccine doses administered in ..

4 minutes ago

NCOC shows serious concern on rising COVID-19 posi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.