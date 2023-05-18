Love with country, institutions, army way to progress: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has urged the nation to teach love with the country, institutions and Pakistan Army to their children

Addressing a ceremony held at the shrine of renowned Sufi Saint Hazrat Khawaja Faqeer Sufi Muhammad Naqibullah Shah (RA) on his 29th annual Urs, Naqeebabad, Kasur on Thursday, he said that love is the preaching of Sufi Saint and love would bring progress in the country.

He said that respect of every one is important to build a beautiful society, adding that abusive language and disrespect destroys the society.

He prayed for prosperity, development, solidarity and peace of the country.

Earlier, Sajjadgan Aalia Hazrat Khawaja Sufi Naqiburehman Shah Naqibi and Khawaja M Asadullah Shah welcomed the speaker.