Love with Kashmir is a part of our faith: Kazim Niz

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz Friday said that Pakistan has always pleaded the case of Kashmiri people on international forums to aware the world of Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). He said this while addressing a seminar organized by district administration Abbottabad at Jalal Baba Auditorium.

Kazim Niaz further said that the much we can provide political, social, or personal support to our oppressed IOK brothers and sisters would help them to resist and fight for their right to self-determination. Kashmir Solidarity Day is a day of recommitment, love for Pakistan and affection for Kashmir, adding he said.

At the occasion Secretary Health KPK Syed Imtiaz Shah, Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood, DIG Hazara Mirvais Niaz, DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah, DPO Abbottabad Zahoor Babar, SP Traffic Wardon Tariq Mahmood, SP Headquarter Malik Ejaz, AC, AAC, students of private and public schools were also present.

Chief Secretary congratulated the district administration for organizing such a good seminar for a noble cause, he also admired the tableau, speeches and songs presented by the students of various institutions and said that their enthusiasm is commendable.

Love with Kashmir and the people are a part of our faith, people of Hazara division gave him respect and affection, Hazara is center of the province, the talent of the children showed how their teachers and parent have worked hard, adding he said.

While talking about the measures taken by the provincial government said that plantation drive would be started while cleaning campaign is continued, to eradicate the profiteering all districts administrations have received directives.

Kazim Raza disclosed that the first brail printing press of the province would be operational within 15 days, earlier we import books and many of the blind students could not continue education owing to the non-availability of books, despite the COVID-19 government has approved a non-ADP scheme and provided funds.